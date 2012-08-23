The Best Of Dan Harmon’s Reddit AMA

In our unending quest to bring you every bit of Dan Harmon news in existence, we are pleased to report the Community creator did his second Ask Me Anything at Reddit yesterday. He answered questions for, oh, about nine freaking hours. There were over 4700 comments with over 120 of them coming from Harmon, and we’ve scoured these for some of our favorite answers and comments.
Harmon was there to promote Anomalisa, the stop-motion animated film project he’s doing with Charlie Kaufman (there’s still time to contribute to the Kickstarter). While there, the conversation often turned towards Community and a bunch of Chevy Chase questions. We learned a lot. For example, did you know Joel McHale’s penis is the exact size and shape of a crowbar? You’ll learn about that, as well as what Alison Brie smells like, the type of porn film Dan Harmon would direct, who could have played Pierce instead of Chevy Chase, and who Dan Harmon thinks would win in a battle royale between all the Community castmembers, in the pages that follow.
definitely the way to go. just now watching my S1 dvd’s again. I miss the small moments, getting to know the characters. still love the show, but the gimmick eps – paintball! paintball 2! pillow fort! pillow fort 2! Law and Order!…got a little old
An episode with Richard Ayoade would have been fucking AMAZING. I really, really hope he starts getting more work in the US.
I agree, that would have been the most amazing episode.
I was hoping for something on casting “Gus Fring” in Digital Estate Planning. Breaking Bad was blowing up at the time. It would have been impossible for me not to reference it somehow (right after you figured out his intent).
That’s what caused all the issues? Nothing worth foaming at the mouth over.
I can totally understand him being pissed at Chevy for walking off set and not doing that awesome fucking scene. I think that scene would’ve forced me to love Pierce more than anything ever.
Also I can’t help but think that John Cleese would’ve taken over the show and it would’ve been the greatest fucking things in existence.
John Cleese as Pierce, oh my god my head wants to explo-*head explodes*
Man, Chevy Chase is a cunt. That would have been the perfect ending to that episode.
But Harmon has said all along that Chevy hates when the show becomes about character relationships. He just wants gags and pratfalls.
Chevy sounds like hard work, and a very delusional, egotistical, selfish bad bad man. But I still love him. It’s an abusive relationship.
