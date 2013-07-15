Dave Matthews Hitched A Ride To His Own Concert

Unwashed hair, scraggly beard, acoustic guitar, that glazed look in their eyes that could either mean they’re having a particularly good high or might eat your face off at any second. That description could fit every hitchhiker ever, or Dave Matthews of…what’s his band name? Oh yeah, that’s right: The This “All Along the Watchtower” Cover Is How Long? Band. Over the weekend, they were one in the same, as Matthews hitched a ride to his own show.

The musician had gone out for a pre-show ride Saturday when the back tire of his bike popped. “I did not have a cell phone on the bicycle. So I thought, ‘Sh*t,” he recalled that night at his show at Hersheypark Stadium [in Pennsylvania]. “And then a nice lady named Emily rode up in a red car with a bicycle rack on it and gave me a ride on to the gig.” Kraus said she and her boyfriend were running late. But, as she told CNN affiliate WHP, everything happens for a reason. Along the way, they chatted about how the tour was going and his daughter’s summer camp schedules. “We didn’t know how to make conversation with him,” she laughed. (Via)

Things could have gone so wrong so easily. “Please, Mr. Matthews, you can have whatever you want. My car, my wallet, my The Very Best of Supertramp CD. Anything, as long as you don’t sing ‘When the World Ends.'”

