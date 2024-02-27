The keys to a successful marriage include communication, building trust, and learning to forgive. But after former president Donald Trump reportedly took advantage of his wife’s trust by failing to communicate the time he had an affair with an adult film star, Melania didn’t forgive him — instead, based on a new book, she set out to humiliate him (understandable!)

In American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, author and New York Times reporter Katie Rogers details how the role of the first lady has evolved over the years. She also wrote about the many squabbles between Donald and Melania when they lived in the White House, including the Stormy Daniels incident. According to People:

After the news went public, Melania backed out of an overseas trip with her husband and retreated to Mar-a-Lago without him, Rogers writes. “[Press secretary Stephanie Grisham], who traveled with her on that jaunt, said that the First Lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president.” Speaking to Rogers, Grisham said the move was intentional: “I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off.”

The book also gets into the viewing habits of Donald and Melania. In 2018, he became “incensed that his wife’s television was tuned to CNN aboard Air Force One during an overseas trip” and demanded that all TVs, on Air Force One and in their hotel rooms, be stuck on Fox News in the future.

(Via People)