President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have been married since 1977. Other notable things that happened that year: Jimmy Carter was sworn in as POTUS, Fleetwood Mac released Rumours, Star Wars came out. The Bidens have been married for as long as freaking Star Wars has existed.

So, what’s the secret to their successful marriage? Sex.

A new book, American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden by author and New York Times reporter Katie Rogers, claims that the 81-year-old president is fond of telling people that he and Jill are still together because they have “good sex.” Joe doles out this martial advice to his aides, “much to his wife’s chagrin,” according to the Daily Mail.

Biden comes across as more of a romantic elsewhere in the book:

The Bidens are an openly affection couple, showing their love for one another with public romantic gestures. The president took his wife out for a date night in Rehoboth Beach in August, where the couple had a seafood meal at Matt’s Fish Camp and then headed to the local theater to see Oppenheimer… They concluded their date night with a romantic walk on the beach to see the super moon, which is when a full moon occurs near the Moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. The president had his arm around the first lady.

How many times has Joe taken Jill on a date to an ice cream shop? I’m guessing at least 50 times.

American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden comes out on February 27th.

(Via the Daily Mail)