We know how Donald Trump treats classified documents — so is it any surprise that he had the most obvious Twitter password imaginable? In the Netflix documentary The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem, hacker Aubrey Cottle claims, “I did indeed discover Donald Trump’s Twitter password, which was ‘Maga2020’ with an exclamation mark. He changed a single digit to ‘Maga2024!’ That was the password for @realDonaldTrump. I had that sh*t!”

Eric Trump is going to be distraught the password wasn’t “FatherOfEric!”

According to Decider, Cottle, who claims to be an early member of the hacktivist group Anonymous, also helped the feds track down the individuals who stormed the Capitol on January 6th. “All of it was right there, right for the taking, and we pulled it all down and released it to the public,” he said. “It was poetry in motion. This is the environment that I thrive in. I’m like, who’s next?”

Here’s more on the documentary:

From the rise of QAnon to the January 6th riots, The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem explains how a group of bored teenagers built an online community out of their shared loneliness but accidentally shattered consensus reality in the process

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem is streaming on Netflix. You can watch the trailer below.

