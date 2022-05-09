Elon Musk may be the richest man in the world and the soon-to-be new owner of Twitter, but that doesn’t stop him from still getting yelled at by his mom. On Sunday, Musk got in a back and forth with Russia’s space chief over the billionaire helping Ukrainian forces gain access to Musk’s Starlink internet terminals. Following the heated exchange, Musk made a joke about being being poisoned by Russia, which his mom, Maye Musk, did not appreciate seeing on Mother’s Day.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Musk tweeted much to Maye’s chagrin. “That’s not funny,” she responded with angry face emoji.

According to a translation, Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin accused Musk of aiding a “Nazi” battalion in the Ukraine by providing the use of Starlink. Musk didn’t take the accusation lightly and fired back on Twitter. Via Business Insider:

The translation continued: “Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool.” Musk tagged the translation with the comment: “The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

Rogozin reportedly fired off more responses to Musk’s tweet, including the one where he joked about dying under mysterious circumstances. “Nobody needs you,” Rogozin wrote in a private tweet. “Stop fooling around.” The Russian official also warned Musk, “you better keep quiet,” after Musk pushed back on the Nazi narrative, so you can see why his mom might be concerned.

