A Florida Wal-Mart Employee Shot Up A Co-Worker’s Car Over The ‘Employee Of The Month’ Award

#Florida
Senior Writer
12.16.13 8 Comments

Florida Walmart

Employee of the Month is no longer just a reminder that people think that Dane Cook is a good actor, as a Florida man has been arrested for shooting a co-worker’s car over the company honor. According to CBS Miami, a Wal-Mart employee named Willie Mitchell was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle after surveillance footage from his store’s parking lot showed him pulling up next to a co-worker’s SUV and firing a bullet at the back window.

Because the unnamed female coworker wasn’t in the car at the time, the police believe the incident was more of an act of warning, as Mitchell was allegedly upset that woman won their Wal-Mart’s Employee of the Month award instead of him. But it’s not really a great story unless we have a strong quote from the police to really drive it home.

“She was announced as the employee of the month which you would think that would be something good, people would be happy for her,” [BSO Spokesperson Veda] Coleman-Wright said. “But there was one employee who wasn’t happy.”

“Perhaps (Mitchell) wanted to be employee of the month but clearly these actions that we saw in response to this, I think we see why he wasn’t chosen as employee of the month,” Coleman-Wright said. (Via CBS Local)

That is, unless his official Wal-Mart title is “Customer Greeter and Guy Who Shoots His Co-Worker’s Car Window,” in which case I’d say he definitely deserves it.

 

Bugs Florida

(Original banner via Niloo / Shutterstock.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSEMPLOYEE OF THE MONTHFLORIDASHOOTINGWALMART

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP