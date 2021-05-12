In a rare moment for The View, co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar were in agreement that congressional Republicans are headed down a dark path after holding a voice vote to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role on Wednesday after she refused to participate in the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. In a panel discussion on the contentious vote, Behar praised Cheney for refusing to back down and show fealty to Trump after he incited the January 6 insurrection. Via Mediaite:

“[Cheney] is the Joan of Arc standing up to the heretics at this point, and she is very lonely in that position,” Behar said. She added, “It’s refreshing to see someone stand up to the QAnon party who is not afraid to lose her job like the rest of those cowards who are shivering and quivering in the corner. This is just another big lie that they’re perpetuating on the American people.”

McCain, who has been a surprisingly vocal critic of the attacks on Cheney and launched a fiery rant on her party’s loyalty to “Cheeto Jesus” last week, focused her attention on Trump’s choice to replace Cheney’s congressional leadership role: Elise Stefanik. According to McCain, Stefanik should know that the GOP is “bleeding millennials” and continuing to hitch the party to Trump will only exacerbate the problem.

“Power for some people is better than being able to sleep at night,” McCain said. “I don’t think she believes what she’s saying. I think she’s doing this for power.”

LIZ CHENEY REMOVED FROM GOP LEADERSHIP: The co-hosts react to House Republicans voting to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her House GOP leadership position and question what this means for the future of the Republican party. https://t.co/OtB5sDPauL pic.twitter.com/A0SSreWnBQ — The View (@TheView) May 12, 2021

(Via The View on Twitter)