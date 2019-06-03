Grand Theft Auto V was reportedly the most profitable piece of media in history, at least until GTA VI comes around. The much-anticipated sixth installment of the series has been the subject of many rumors, although we already know Rockstar Games scrapped the idea to set it in Tokyo (adapting Japan’s roadways for a GTA game created difficulties). We’ve also estimated that the earliest we could expect the game would be 2020. The newest rumors also speculate about the release date, but more importantly, they mention potential locations and some interesting playable characters we may be seeing in the game.
The Next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Game Is The Subject Of Some Intriguing Rumors
Entertainment Editor
06.03.19
