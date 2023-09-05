With his show back from summer hiatus, Howard Stern paid tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett and the shock jock seemed to genuinely regret never getting a chance to hang out with the legendary musician. The two actually lived close to each other, but Buffett never extended an invitation to Stern, and he’s pretty sure he knows why.

“I think I didn’t meet him because probably I said like, sh*tty stuff about his music on the radio,” Stern said via Mediaite. “I guess he [maybe] took offense to that. I wasn’t a big parrot head. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t mean this in any disparaging way. He seems like a real nice guy. And anyone who can make a hit song I admire, but I wasn’t really into ‘Margaritaville.’ I guess, I don’t like it. You know, it doesn’t move me in the way that music normally does. It’s a catchy tune, though.”

According to Stern, he actually sat around hoping for a Buffet invite, and it just never came.

“I always thought I was going to run into that guy because he lives out by me,” Stern explained. “He knew a lot of the same people that I was hanging out with. And I was always waiting for an invite to Jimmy Buffett’s house because he invited a whole bunch of famous dudes and stuff that I knew.”

Of course, pondering over the lack of hanging with Buffet didn’t stop Stern from doing what he does best. Openly sharing his thoughts even if it’s not exactly the best time for them.

“The guy loved the outdoor life. He loved being outdoors. And guess what killed him? Skin cancer,” Stern said. “That’s f*cked up. He had a rare skin cancer.”

