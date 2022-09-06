Remember November 2020? It was one of the most chaotic times in American history. The national election had just happened. The incumbent president was not re-elected. Said incumbent president and his many cronies declared, baselessly, that he was. They reached for any and all conspiracy theories to back up their claims. The result? The election was not overturned and some of the people and news networks that aired those baseless claims found themselves sued for an ungodly amount of money. It got so bad, a new report reveals, that one network almost parted ways with one of their most popular and shoutiest pundits.

As per NPR, in the midst of the Fox News lawsuit brought about by Dominion Voting Systems — who numerous hosts had accused, falsely, of tampering with the 2020 election lost by Donald Trump — there surfaced an email from a Fox News broadcaster insisting they yank Jeanine Pirro off the air. The producer accused her, as NPR put it, of “pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump’s lies that the election had been stolen from him.”

That obviously didn’t happen; she’s still there, yelling her head off. But she was and remains one of Trump’s loudest cheerleads, and she was one of the Fox News pundits airing nonsense about Dominion, calling them “allegedly capable of flipping votes.” (She was referring to vote tallies shifting in certain key states, like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. In reality, they simply counted ballots cast in person over ones issued by mail, and many Biden voters used the latter.)

Dominion wound up filing multiple $1.6 billion lawsuits from networks and people who spread nonsense about them, including Newsmax, OANN, and Mike Lindell. Their Fox News lawsuit has ramped over the summer, with hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity grilled under oath. But for now, imagine a world where Judge Jeanine Pirro didn’t rage against student loan forgiveness.

