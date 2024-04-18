Donald Trump took time off from falling asleep in court to reignite his feud with Jimmy Kimmel.

“Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, ‘Picture of the Year,'” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, seemingly confusing Kimmel with Al “And My Eyes See… Oppenheimer” Pacino.

Weird stuff! Kimmel initially fired back at Trump on social media before bringing up his ramblings during last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel was impressed that Trump spelled “vaunted” correctly, but “literally everything else is not just wrong, but maybe-we-should-be-worried-about-him wrong, maybe-we-should-take-the-keys-away-from-grandpa wrong.” He added, “Now don’t get me wrong, I wish I was Al Pacino. He’s Al Pacino, I’m me. You’d think he’d know that because I’m pretty sure, ‘Say hello to my little friend’ is what he said to Stormy Daniels that got him in all this trouble.”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue above.