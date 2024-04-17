Well, it happened again: Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep in court for the second day in a row. “Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself. Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open,” Law360 court reporter Frank G. Runyeon wrote on X on Tuesday, a day after Trump got called “Dozo the Clown” for doing the same thing.

Stephen Colbert has an idea for why Trump can’t stay awake.

“Yesterday Trump fell asleep. During the proceedings. He took a little white power nap. But today he was sharp, focused and he fell asleep again,” he joked during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show. “And in a totally unrelated story, there’s a national Adderall shortage. No relation.”

Colbert also commented on the less-than-flattering courtroom sketch of the former president. “Trump must have snoozed for a while because the court sketch artist had time to draw him. Well, I think we found the new mascot for Celestial Seasonings: Sleepy Crime Tea,” he said.

You can watch Colbert’s The Late Show monologue above.