Because it’s been a minute since Joe Rogan has been ensconced in controversy, the podcaster fired off another hot take during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. While railing against “wokeness,” Rogan declared that The Hangover is the “last great comedy movie” after racking his brain with guest Tom Papa to think of recent comedy films that were “really good.”

“Is there a woke comedy movie? Is there even an attempt?” Rogan said, “Is there even an attempt at a politically correct comedy movie? They just stopped making comedy movies.” Obviously, that last statement is demonstrably false, as anyone who’s watched a movie in the past 14 years can attest to, but when have facts got in the way of Rogan going on one of his rants. Via Mediaite:

“What was the last really good comedy movie?” Rogan asked his guest Tom Papa. “It used to be you would be able to — There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin. You just snap ’em off. You knew what they were. It’s like wokeness killed the comedy movie in a lot of ways.”

Randomly, Rogan does concede that there has been at least one good comedy movie since 2009’s The Hangover: 2013’s This Is The End starring Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and James Franco. Rogan called the film “the last of the Mohicans” before, once again, complaining about wokeness. “They murdered the comedy movie.”

Of course, on the bright side, at least Rogan is taking a break from telling people not to get vaccinated. You gotta take these victories when you can, folks.

(Via Mediaite)