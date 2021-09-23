POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE
Howard Stern’s Listeners And Joe Rogan’s Fans Are Feuding On Social Media, And It’s Getting Very Ugly

“Go f*ck yourself.” That was Howard Stern’s message to Joe Rogan and all the other “idiots in this country” who refuse to get vaccinated.

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?” Stern said on his radio show. He continued, “We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don’t want you. We want you to all, either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your COVID. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f*ck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

Stern made those comments last week, but they’re making the rounds on social media today, causing a rift between his and Rogan’s fans. It’s an old media (radio) vs. new media (podcasts) divide — with fart jokes. “Howard Stern evolved into a compassionate adult human being who understands the responsibility of his platform. Joe Rogan still hasn’t gotten to Fartman, yet,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted, while another Twitter user wrote, “[Howard] clearly is envious of Rogan as Rogan is the hot radio guy now. Something Howard used to be. A long, long time ago.” Rogan might have the world’s most popular podcast, but most people seem to be taking the side of the guy who’s pro-getting vaccinated instead of pro-horse dewormer. As Stern put it, “f*ck their freedom.”

Meanwhile, the pro-Joe camp thinks Stern is jealous:

As for everyone who doesn’t listen to Stern or Rogan:

