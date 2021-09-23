“Go f*ck yourself.” That was Howard Stern’s message to Joe Rogan and all the other “idiots in this country” who refuse to get vaccinated.

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?” Stern said on his radio show. He continued, “We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don’t want you. We want you to all, either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your COVID. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f*ck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

Stern made those comments last week, but they’re making the rounds on social media today, causing a rift between his and Rogan’s fans. It’s an old media (radio) vs. new media (podcasts) divide — with fart jokes. “Howard Stern evolved into a compassionate adult human being who understands the responsibility of his platform. Joe Rogan still hasn’t gotten to Fartman, yet,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted, while another Twitter user wrote, “[Howard] clearly is envious of Rogan as Rogan is the hot radio guy now. Something Howard used to be. A long, long time ago.” Rogan might have the world’s most popular podcast, but most people seem to be taking the side of the guy who’s pro-getting vaccinated instead of pro-horse dewormer. As Stern put it, “f*ck their freedom.”

Howard Stern is right. Joe Rogan is making things worse. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) September 23, 2021

Joe Rogan stans losing their shit over Rogan fucking up being stupid thinking the vaccine is a hoax, getting sick as fuck, and then Howard Stern calling him an idiot. Truth hurts, dipshits. pic.twitter.com/7qFWuw3sSo — Simon Gloom (@simongloom) September 23, 2021

Imagine thinking having a larger audience comprised primarily of creatine dudebros and incels who can’t even spell “liberty” is “winning the fight”. Stern doesn’t give two fucks about demographics. Rogan is all about the grift. pic.twitter.com/uHDnjMROxe — Tom Hardly (@HardlyRealTom) September 23, 2021

People eventually show their asses just like Joe Rogan did.The guy is a tool. His dog is cool. Stern is 110% correct. Rogan is a moron and so is anyone who buys his crap. https://t.co/RYE3ldZsJa — Moses (@Matt74moses) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the pro-Joe camp thinks Stern is jealous:

Howard Stern just need to come to terms that his run was a historic run, though one based on today's standards and cancel culture would not have lasted. Joe Rogan is the present and future for now, the crown was taken a few years ago and Howard just can't admit it yet. — BrianHarris16 (@BrianHHarris1) September 23, 2021

Howard Stern’s unjustifiable comments about Joe Rogan show how arrogant, jealous, bitter and elitist he has become. My respect for Howard is dwindling, he was once a man who fought against censorship and the establishment, now he has become what he once loathed. — Tyler Manson ⏳🗽🌺 (@TylerManson_) September 23, 2021

At this juncture the only way grandpa Howard Stern can get his name trending is to talk about Joe Rogan Its over https://t.co/TF5vRNrt17 — BB (@55foxtrotbravo) September 23, 2021

Although Stern was a OG for free speech, he is now a washed-up has-been. He’s jealous Rogan took the reigns with podcasting, and now he’s looking for any reason to blast him. Howard, an entertainer, isn’t half as smart as Rogan. https://t.co/yZOruBzux8 — Brendan Brian McGowan (@brendan60mm) September 23, 2021

As for everyone who doesn’t listen to Stern or Rogan: