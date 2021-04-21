While settling into her new, yet completely unsurprising career as a Fox News contributor, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized President Joe Biden for weighing in on the Derek Chauvin trial ahead of its verdict on Tuesday. In a brief meeting with reporters, Biden revealed he had spoken with George Floyd’s family. However, the president waited to comment publicly until the jury was sequestered, according to Mediaite:

“They are a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think it’s overwhelming, in my view.”

Despite working for Donald Trump, who is famously known for tweeting his opinions on every topic under the sun and refusing to tell white supremacists to stand down as tensions built during the 2020 presidential debates, McEnany chastised Biden for commenting on the Chauvin trial.

"I think it's the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions," said Kayleigh McEnany… the press secretary for DONALD TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/ghUSeQHhtC — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 20, 2021

“I’m glad he at least waited until the jury was sequestered, but I think that the country is such a tinderbox right now, especially in Minneapolis. There’s so much hurt and pain, and I think it’s the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions,” McEnany said via The Hill.

Again, this level of concern is rich coming from McEnany who continued to defend Trump even after the former president personally inflamed the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Of course, if McEnany acknowledged that she’s since learned from the mistakes Trump made, her words of caution might hit differently.

(Via The Hill, Mediaite)