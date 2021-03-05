Donald Trump can get his videos back, but only if he plays nice. Earlier this week, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told the Atlantic Council that the former-president’s channel will be reinstated “when we determine that the risk of violence has decreased… Where we stand today it’s hard for me to say when that’s going to be, but it’s pretty clear that right now where we stand that there still is that elevated risk of violence.” It’s unlikely Trump will ever get his Twitter account back, as the social media app “permanently suspended” him “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Not that he cares, or anything.

While appearing on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co earlier today, Kayleigh McEnany, the ex-press secretary who recently joined the blonde white woman ranks at Fox News, was asked by host Stuart Varney whether she’s been in communication with Trump. “I spoke to him this week. I spoke to him, certainly, in the wake of the Twitter ban,” she replied. “He said it was kind of freeing not to have Twitter. He has a lot of time on his hands. So, I think he’s doing just fine without social media.”

McEnany’s comments echo those made by former campaign strategist Jason Miller, who claimed that Trump “feels happier now than he’s been in some time… That’s something [Melania] has backed up as well. She has said she loves it, that he’s much happier and is enjoying himself much more.” No one believed it then; now one believes it now.

If Trump is doing “just fine,” why did he reportedly ask others to tweet his insults after being banned? He’s already planning his return to social media, according to Miller. McEnany was, naturally, not asked about this. Instead, she went off on cancel culture. Every time a Fox News contributor mentions those two magical words, they get another dollar added to their paycheck (I assume). You can watch McEnany’s interview here.

(Via the Daily Beast)