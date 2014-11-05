Kim Kardashian’s Bleached Eyebrows Are A Horror We Can’t Unsee

The Kardashian-Jenner-West faction celebrated Kendall Jenner’s — I’m sorry, Kendall’s — birthday yesterday, and Kim Kardashian posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account, such as this one in which she poses with Cara Delevingne. Not making it to the party? Kim’s eyebrows, which she apparently bleached for a photoshoot, making her look like an alien creature. Please don’t let bleached eyebrows ever become a thing just because Kim Kardashian did it.

If bleached eyebrows do become a thing, it might be worth it just for this Instagram comment:

Dumb jokes at Kanye West’s expense are as funny as bleached eyebrows are intrinsically horrifying.

(Via Huffington Post)