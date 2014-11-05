Kim Kardashian’s Bleached Eyebrows Are A Horror We Can’t Unsee

#Kim Kardashian #Kanye West
News & Culture Writer
11.05.14 16 Comments

The Kardashian-Jenner-West faction celebrated Kendall Jenner’s — I’m sorry, Kendall’s — birthday yesterday, and Kim Kardashian posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account, such as this one in which she poses with Cara Delevingne. Not making it to the party? Kim’s eyebrows, which she apparently bleached for a photoshoot, making her look like an alien creature. Please don’t let bleached eyebrows ever become a thing just because Kim Kardashian did it.

If bleached eyebrows do become a thing, it might be worth it just for this Instagram comment:

Dumb jokes at Kanye West’s expense are as funny as bleached eyebrows are intrinsically horrifying.

(Via Huffington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestKENDALL JENNERKIM KARDASHIAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP