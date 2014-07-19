Marvel Will Continue To Take Your Money Until 2019 With Five New Films

With San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner and fanboys literally foaming from the mouth from excitement (or is that rabies?), Disney has announced a bunch of new Marvel movies that will continue to gladly take your money until 2019, and probably much longer than that.

They’ll open two films in 2017, on July 28, 2017 and November 3, 2017, followed by two more in 2018 on July 6, 2018 and November 2, 2018. The summer/fall double hitter strategy stops (as far as we know) in 2019, when Marvel will release one new to-be-identified pic on May 3, 2019. (Via)

Oh boy, who’s ready for a Daydreamers movie? (No one.) Also:

Natalie Portman has a history of same-sex romance, so Thor 3 should be interesting.

Via Deadline