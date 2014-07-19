Marvel Will Continue To Take Your Money Until 2019 With Five New Films

With San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner and fanboys literally foaming from the mouth from excitement (or is that rabies?), Disney has announced a bunch of new Marvel movies that will continue to gladly take your money until 2019, and probably much longer than that.
They’ll open two films in 2017, on July 28, 2017 and November 3, 2017, followed by two more in 2018 on July 6, 2018 and November 2, 2018. The summer/fall double hitter strategy stops (as far as we know) in 2019, when Marvel will release one new to-be-identified pic on May 3, 2019. (Via)
Oh boy, who’s ready for a Daydreamers movie? (No one.) Also:
Natalie Portman has a history of same-sex romance, so Thor 3 should be interesting.
If Iron Man 2/Thor 2 is as bad as it gets then they can make movies forever and I’ll see them. That’s probably unrealistic but it’s the trend so far.
Crosses fingers and hopes one of these movies is Great Lakes Avengers, Come on people if Rocket and Groot can get in a movie there’s a place for Squirrel Girl.
As long as one is Black Widow, one is Black Panther, and one is Rocket and Groot starting in an Odd Couple remake, then I am happy.
What about Forbush Man?
I am thinking he maybe fits better on TV. Give him a Quantum Leap style show, where instead of zipping thru time, righting what once went wrong, he just uses his power to show people where they will end up if they keep fucking up.
@Cdog923 Or Forbush Man and Uatu as a buddy cop type duo who travel the multiverse.
I like that idea. Which one has a death wish, and which one is too old for this shit?
@Cdog923 I think Uatu would be the Danny Glover of the 2.
Lucy will determine if there is a Black Widow movie or not.
Black Panther better be one of these.
Agreed!
Luke Cage > Black Panther.
The one coming out on May 3, 2019 better be a Agents of SHIELD movie. #sixseasonsandamovie (#amIdoingitright?)