Meet The Man Who Was Supposed To Be On BOTH Doomed Malaysia Airline Flights

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.19.14 7 Comments

Dutch cyclist Maarten de Jonge had a ticket for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH 370, but changed his ticket at the last second. The plane still hasn’t been found. He was also scheduled to fly on Flight MH 17 earlier this week, but once again, something came up. It was shot down in eastern Ukraine.

He is either the luckiest man in the world, or the most wanted.

In a statement on his website De Jonge, 29, confirmed he had been scheduled to take the doomed flight on Thursday but ended up changing his ticket for another flight this weekend.

“What has happened is terrible, so many victims, that’s a horrible thing,” de Jonge said in a translated statement on his website. “I have my story done and I would like to leave it…my story is ultimately nothing compared to the misery in which so many people are paid.”

De Jonge told RTV Oost in spite of his close calls with disaster, he plans on flying to Malaysia later this week and isn’t worried about the flight. (Via)

If I were flying Malaysia Airlines next week, well, I wouldn’t be flying Malaysia Airlines next week. Or ever. They’re about as safe as a balloon in a knife factory.

Via ABC News

TAGSLUCKY PEOPLEMaarten Dejongemalaysia airlinesMalaysia Airlines Flight 370

