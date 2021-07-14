Mike Lindell claimed that Donald Trump would become the president on August 13, but what he really meant was LOOK OVER THERE [Lindell runs away].

On Wednesday, the MyPillow founder appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, where he continued to rant about the presidency being stolen from Trump. “Everyone knows the big lie is the big lie,” Lindell said. “The truth was going to get revealed one way or another. I mean, God gave me a big platform and that platform is just being used to bring out the truth.” He also conveniently asserted that “they” (journalists? Democrats? other pillow magnates?) are twisting his words about his prophecy that Trump will be reinstated as president of the United States in less than a month.

“Here’s what I said about a week ago, I said we’re going to live stream to the world on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of August,” he explained about his cyber symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “But what I said was when you all see what I’ve seen and what I have, the morning of the 13th, you’re going to wake up and go, ‘Wow, what are we going to do?’ Everyone’s going to know it and that’s when we’re going to bring it to the Supreme Court.” Lindell didn’t say “that everything’s going to change the morning of the 13th” (a Friday the 13th, mind you), but “everybody’s going to know what I know.”

What does Lindell know? It’s unclear. But what I know is that on the morning of 13th, I am going to wake up and go, “Wow, Biden is still president and Trump is still rambling in Florida” and return to sleep. I can’t wait for my head to hit my not-a-MyPillow pillow.

ROTFLMAO – Now My Pillow Guy is back. He looked at the calendar, noticed August is only a few weeks away, and is freaking, no no no. There won't be a reinstatement… :-) Be careful Mike Lindell, someone will think of Charlie Brown, Lucy and a football… How's the pillow biz? https://t.co/YGG0d0AELL pic.twitter.com/byDPnNolf2 — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) July 14, 2021

(Via Raw Story)