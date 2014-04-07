Jon Favreau Wants To Give You A Belly Boner In The Trailer For ‘Chef’

After years of directing big budget ‘splosion fests for Marvel and Universal, Jon Favreau is going back to his comedy-romance roots with Open Road’s Chef, starring Jon Favreau as a chef, in a script written and directed by Favreau. You can tell Favreau knows the culture, because his character has a knife and a pig tattooed on his forearms, a prerequisite for any ambitious, up-and-coming chef.
Co-starring Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Vergara, John Leguizamo, and Bobby Cannavale, Favreau plays a chef who has a falling out with his boss, played by Dustin Hoffman, and decides to open a Cuban sandwich truck.
Anyone who’s seen me live scream about Chopped on Twitter knows this movie is right up my alley. Also, I don’t want to start any food fights here, but to me, a Cuban sandwich has always just felt like a more boring version of a torta. I grew up eating Mexican food from trucks, and it’s kind of annoying that food trucks are all trendy now. Everything costs twelve dollars and most of the time you don’t even get diarrhea afterwards. In my day, we got diarrhea at least half the time and we still went every other day anyway because it was worth it. You kids with your gentrified tacos and your solid shits, get off my lawn.
I wish I knew what the heck a Cuban sandwich was. I’m imagining a half-dozen cigars lined up on a slice of Wonder bread.
The best Cuban food I had was in Key West. They love them some fucking garlic.
Having lived in Miami more than a decade, let me just say, fuck cuban sandwiches. Boring as fuck. I don’t care what you call all those different cuts of swine, it’s a smashed up hot ham & cheese. Also, why the fuck do cubans love mayo so much. I’m taking buckets of mayo on everything. Fucking gross.
My friends who have already been to Cuba alternately describe the cuisine and “gross” and “bland”, but they stay at all-inclusive joints which obviously cater to non-Cubans. I shall pack my maple syrup, just in case.
If you’re in Havana, the state run restaraunts cook a mean chicken. The food in the resorts can be a bit hit and miss, but that’s cause of you ‘muricans and your trade embargoes…
The backwards hat, chain and lifeless smile makes Leguizamo look like Latino Ken Griffey, Jr. in the banner pic.
So true.
Hell, I thought he was photoshopped into the pic until I read the rest of the article.
They really wait to introduce the food truck, huh? I hope the first two thirds of the movie isn’t just kitchen crew hijinks filtered through Favreau speak.
Showings better be catered.
I’m only going to see this if ScarJo and Sofia Vergara are in a love triangle with Jon Favreau. Because that’s realistic.
The pig tattoo plus the Cuban sandwiches is code for Favreau calling all Americans capitalist pigdogs.
The Cuban sandwich = the ultimate sandwich
In my day, we got diarrhea at least half the time and we still went every other day anyway
Lince, you retarded yIntagh, you only got the gaHdurchfall (slithering shits) half the time because you only went to the truck EVERY OTHER DAY. Yeesh.
I’d eat this. Watch this. Whatever. I’ll go see it. And I want a Cuban sandwich now.
So wait Jon Flabberough is banging Sofia and Scarlett in this movie?!?!?!?
I get a belly boner every time I wear skinny jeans and think of Scarlett Johansson & Sofia Vergara
I like Cuban sandwiches but I love tortas. I’ll have to sneak both into the theater and have a grand old time.
To be fair, John Favreau does look incredibly at home pretending to sell artisanal, locally sourced $12 sandwiches in the banner pic.
Also – no Vince Vaughn? I don’t understand.
They couldn’t insure Vince Vaughn around that much food.
I suppose an Ice Cream truck would have been too much to ask for.
I love that part where Jon Favreau and RDJ are driving the food truck, and they run over that guy who looks like Terrence Howard, and they laugh and just keep going.
Yeah, the trailer was ok, but the outtakes are way funnier. [www.youtube.com]
Chopped is fucking bullshit, why even have ingredients if some asshole can use 2 out of 3 and still advance to the next round?
i liked food trucks better when they were all manned by immigrants and the chance of getting salmonella was only slightly more than the chance of getting hepatitis.
Ugh, all those curly little hairs falling in my food.