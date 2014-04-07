Jon Favreau Wants To Give You A Belly Boner In The Trailer For ‘Chef’

After years of directing big budget ‘splosion fests for Marvel and Universal, Jon Favreau is going back to his comedy-romance roots with Open Road’s Chef, starring Jon Favreau as a chef, in a script written and directed by Favreau. You can tell Favreau knows the culture, because his character has a knife and a pig tattooed on his forearms, a prerequisite for any ambitious, up-and-coming chef.

Co-starring Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Vergara, John Leguizamo, and Bobby Cannavale, Favreau plays a chef who has a falling out with his boss, played by Dustin Hoffman, and decides to open a Cuban sandwich truck.

Anyone who’s seen me live scream about Chopped on Twitter knows this movie is right up my alley. Also, I don’t want to start any food fights here, but to me, a Cuban sandwich has always just felt like a more boring version of a torta. I grew up eating Mexican food from trucks, and it’s kind of annoying that food trucks are all trendy now. Everything costs twelve dollars and most of the time you don’t even get diarrhea afterwards. In my day, we got diarrhea at least half the time and we still went every other day anyway because it was worth it. You kids with your gentrified tacos and your solid shits, get off my lawn.

[HD available at Apple]