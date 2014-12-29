An Owner Strapped A GoPro To His Dog To See What He Does All Day And The Results Are Pretty Depressing

If you own a pet you’ve likely experienced the singular form of guilt that comes with leaving said animal alone all day. While we’d like to pretend they’re happily chewing shoes, eating their weight in kibble and napping while we’re off at work, frolicking with friends and basically being neglectful a**holes , the reality is much bleaker. Case in point: this guy who, before leaving his house one day, decided it would be a good idea to attach a GoPro to his Golden Doodle.
YouTube user Mike the Intern might have been expecting to see his best friend sh*tting on the carpet or tearing up the blinds but instead, he was treated to what may be the saddest video you’ll see today. As soon as his owner leaves the house with his friend (who probably feels like a total d*ck after initially laughing at the idea of the poor pup being left by himself with the camera) the dog goes wild, running to the door then back to the window, looking for his master. After pacing around the house and whining for a couple of minutes, the sad little guy finally gives up, jumps on the bed in what is hopefully a clean pile of laundry and begins howling at the ceiling.
Mike apparently went through hours of this kind of footage before loading some of it on YouTube. He also detailed his experience on Reddit and admitted to how awful seeing the whole thing really was:
(Note: This video only applies to dogs that are left alone. If you own a cat, you’re all good because cats just don’t give a sh*t.)
That dog just hasn’t been properly trained to be alone. Whenever i leave my dog alone at the house i tell him to ‘watch the house’ and he goes right to the sofa or his bed and lies down because he knows he is not going with me when i leave. It looks like this guy just walks out the door without giving any sort of signal to the dog if he get’s to join or not, or even if he is going away for a short or a long time. That is very confusing for a dog. If you properly train your dog to be alone, this should not be a problem you will have to worry about.
Actually, cats DO give a shit when you leave. Only someone who’s never lived with one (or who doesn’t DESERVE to live with one) would say something so bs about them not caring when you leave the house. Mine get very upset when I go out and meet me at the door when I come home. And, there are people who’ve video taped their cats’ reactions when they’ve stepped out — same reaction — anxiety, distress, depression, just like you’d see with dogs. Check Youtube.
Way to wreck a meaningful article by saying something jackassed at the end.
It’s called separation anxiety and it can be helped by having more than one dog or cat.
WRONG about cats. My cat moans whenever one of us leaves the house, looking around for us, just like that dog.
This is why you should leave the TV or the radio on, at least then he thinks he has company.
