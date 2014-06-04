Peter Dinklage’s Yearbook Photo Is A Be-Mulleted Masterpiece

It’s reassuring to know even suave, handsome celebrities had an awkward phase at some point when they were merely suave, handsome non-celebrities with awesome mullets. And Peter Dinklage, it turns out, had a mullet even more impressive than the one rocked by January Jones. As Redditor C-16 puts it, “He demanded trial by mullet. He won.”
This picture is going on our inspiration board next to the yearbook photos of D&D fan Patton Oswalt, Cosby sweater Louis C.K., long-haired Aaron Paul, ’90s bangs Amy Poehler, smoldering Nick Offerman, and goth alterna-chick Christina Hendricks.
Prepare to gaze upon mullet greatness.
His yearbook quote was, “Words are tools of imagery in motion” by Sam Shepard. And he’s been using his words as tools — to great success — ever since.
Via Reddit
Still hot.
Right?! I was just thinking, yeah he could still get it.
Dat mouth…
Words are wind, bros
“Words are like bullets, and I let ’em pass right through me!”
Oh-oh-oh-oh! If we could get, like, 8 of these, we can dress them all up like little beavers, right? And then put them in a pond, and see if they build a dam!
Richard Marx flashback……
“You Sexy Thing” was playing on my coworkers radio when I first saw that GIF. Perfection.
Awesome
Mullets: Not just for white trash.
It looks like he brought his barber a picture of an alpaca and said “Make it like this.”
I hope every single person that called him “Dinky Dinklage” in high school throws their empty PBR cans at the “tay-vee” every time he comes on.