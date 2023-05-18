Rachel Bilson’s podcasting side gig (as co-host of Broad Ideas) has led to a smattering of revelations that prove that she’s anything about shy while discussing her sex life. She infamously admitted that she fondly remembers Bill Hader’s huge dong, which led to a subsequent clarification that she wasn’t referencing Hader while (on a separate occasion) discussing her first orgasm “from, like d*ck” in her late 30s.

Her most forthright utterances, though, involved Bilson (very humorously) revealing her favorite and least favorite sexual positions while guesting on the Women On Top podcast. She grew extremely candid while discussing how she likes to be “manhandled,” and how she’s not thrilled with “doggy” because it “depend[s] on the actual d–k… Because it can go so deep and hurt.”

And via E! Online, Bilson is now letting the world know that she lost a gig over these remarks:

“First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna get f–king get manhandled.’ Basically, it’s like, okay give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever … I’ve been floored honestly. Everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks.”

As well, Rachel firmly believes, “I haven’t said anything inappropriate!” She does not clarify what the gig was, but she doesn’t regret discussing her sex life. “Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently,” she conceded. “But I still wouldn’t not say it.”

Further, she cannot believe how “[a] single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex.”

For sure, Bilson hurt no one with her remarks, so it’s actually staggering that a job landed on the chopping block as a result. Perhaps she’ll reveal more about this lost role with time, but for now, everyone shall wonder.

