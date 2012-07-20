The internet began paying notice to new single-serving Tumblr Rich Kids of Instagram (exactly what it sounds like!) earlier this week and I figured I’d save our coverage for today because something about the coupling of brats and inexplicably popular photos services screams Friday to me.
Now, I’m not someone who gets worked up about people with money flaunting it on the internet. Don’t even care. But what I do know is a punchable face when I see one. And man is this site chock full of them. Please take any and all gripes with the rankings to the comment section where valid concerns will be addressed.
If this site scores a book deal I hope Paulina Gretsky is in line for the royalties she’s entitled to.
Ranking The Most Punchable Faces On ‘Rich Kids Of Instagram’
oh dear god was that a Black Gold 280Z?
at least they’re not popping their collars anymore?
I know a cat who comes from a very, very rich family. He puts up pics like this, although a slight less douchy, but douchy none the less.
white privilege…must be nice.
i’m imagining an actual pet cat of a rich family putting pictures up like this. I hope that’s what you mean, because that is awesome!
@cheer – hah! that would be one sassy cat, indeed.
#11: Don and Dean Juan are begging for some punching. Stop shopping in the young boys department for shirts fellas.
I’ve always considered myself fiscally conservative, but when I see pictures like this all I can think is “these fucks are who are being labeled as “job creators” because they have millions in trust funds” and it makes me wish we could revamp the tax laws to outlaw trust funds and any inheritance.
I have to say, most people I’ve ever met that were wealthy from self created enterprises would not let their kids become such entitled turds. They seem to understand the importance of hard work.
These are probably kids of some hedge fund manager who’s year over year returns are negative yet because of their name or, reputation get sheepish clients to keep giving them money. They don’t respect wealth because they’ve never had to work for it.
/takes deep breath
//frustrated by the monetary success of imbeciles
That one dude in #6 looks like the Bieb. Is he trying to do the “Angelina leg” thing or what?
Also, are you saying that girl has a punchable face, or is she just there to look sexy?
Just felt needed after all the punchable faces.
Christ, is this what young men want to look like now? They all look like a bunch of pussies.
those pictures belong in a Bret Easton Ellis novel
That should be the site’s tagline.
I actually can’t see what I’m writing since I just punched a hole on my PC monitor, so forgive me for any typos
They look like characters from a Bret Easton Ellis novel.
Seems I was beaten to that particular observation. Ah well.