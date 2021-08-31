ABC NEWS
Trump’s ‘Kraken’ Lawyer Sidney Powell Got Wrecked On Social Media After A Disastrous Interview About ‘The Big Lie’

If your name ever appears in the same headline as Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, something has gone terribly wrong. Sidney Powell, the “wacko Trump lawyer” who’s on an exhausting, baseless crusade to overturn the 2020 presidential election (even though she admitted in court that “no reasonable person would conclude” those “were truly statements of fact”), attempted to get a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems thrown out — but a judge ruled that it could move forward. Powell also recently appeared on the Australian Broadcast Company’s two-part series, “Fox and the Big Lie,” where she was asked about the Big Lie.

“What you’re describing is a massive, countrywide fraud involving the FBI, the DOJ, the Department of Homeland Security, the organizations who certify elections, and on and on, all the way up to the attorney general. And thousand of local elections officials. Are you saying that thousands of Americans participated in a fraud?” reporter Sarah Fergusen asked Powell. She replied, “I’m saying that thousands of Americans had some role in it, knowingly or unknowingly. It was essentially a bloodless coup where they took over the presidency of the United States without a single shot being fired.”

“Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?” Ferguson asked as a follow-up. “No, I know myself very well, I’ve been in me a long time. I know my reputation, I know my level of integrity,” Powell responded. Even the lawyer’s dog was done with her.

This moment came after Powell threatened to end the interview:

At one point during the interview, Powell responded to a line of questioning by asking Ferguson if she works for Smartmatic and stated that she was confused about why Ferguson came to interview her in Highland Park, Texas. “Because you’ve made a series of very strong allegations against Smartmatic and against Dominion containing many errors of fact,” Ferguson responded.

Shortly after, Powell attempted to stop the interview, saying it was “wholly inappropriate” because of pending litigation.

You can watch the “Fox and the Big Lie” special here.

(Via Insider)

