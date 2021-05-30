Some spend Memorial Day weekend enjoying a rare three days off — grilling with friends and/or family, thinking about those who died fighting for America, maybe making jokes about Cruella. Others have no chill. Republicans have spent the holiday break keeping the crazy going. Fox News tried to turn an innocuous tweet from Kamala Harris into a culture war firestorm. Texan GOP lawmakers spent Saturday night signing transparently evil voting restriction laws into place. And Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s wacko lawyers, fed conspiracy theorists the lie that Trump is coming back to the White House.

Believers in the nutso conspiracy theory known as QAnon — which includes 30% of Republicans, by the way — gathered in Dallas over the holiday weekend for an actual QAnon conference, entitled Patriot Roundup for God and Country. The event’s headliners were its two most prominent cheerleaders: Disgraced former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Powell, who’s being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for peddling election fabrications that have been dubbed the “Big Lie.”

Powell, though, was there to reassure the crowd that the big guy is coming back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

At the "Patriot Round Up" QAnon conference in Dallas, Sidney Powell informs the crowd that Trump won't get credit for "time lost" after he's reinstated as president and Biden is forced to leave the White House. Feels like she's setting them up for more disappointment. pic.twitter.com/PqNrunvzi3 — Travis View (@travis_view) May 30, 2021

“It should be that he can simply be reinstated, that a new inauguration day is set, and Biden is told to move out of the White House. And President Trump should be moved back in,” she told the crowd, to lots of cheers. But this event — which is almost certainly never happening, despite their continued and baseless claims of widespread 2020 voter fraud — has its downside.

“I’m sure there’s not going to be credit for time lost, unfortunately because the Constitution itself sets the date for inauguration,” she added. “But he should definitely get the reminder of his term and make the best of it, that’s for sure.”

The QAnon-ers ate it up, but perhaps they were forgetting that Powell herself might not even believe this stuff. Her entire legal defense for the lawsuit that would cost her over a billion dollars is that “no reasonable person” would believe her cockamamie claims about Dominion fraud. But to her credit, Powell must know she’s not talking to reasonable people.

