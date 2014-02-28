You’ll Never Guess How Terry Gilliam’s Mindbending Version Of ‘Watchmen’ Would’ve Ended

Joel Silver sat down for an interview with Coming Soon and one of the more interesting aspects is the tale of Terry Gilliam’s version of Watchmen that we almost got. From Slashfilm:
When it finally opened in 2009, Watchmen had been developing for decades under a great many different people. One of them was Terry Gilliam, who’d been attached in the ’90s to helm from a script by Charles McKeown with Joel Silver producing. Alas, they were unable to make it work, and the project eventually fell into Zack Snyder‘s lap.
Silver’s main problem with Snyder’s adaptation is that it was “too much of a slave to the source material.” And I have to say, Gilliam’s take seems like it would’ve been a fresh look at the source material with a far more meta turn in the end. From Coming Soon:
What he did was he told the story as-is, but instead of the whole notion of the intergalactic thing which was too hard and too silly, what he did was he maintained that the existence of Doctor Manhattan had changed the whole balance of the world economy, the world political structure. He felt that THAT character really altered the way reality had been.
He had the Ozymandias character convince, essentially, the Doctor Manhattan character to go back and stop himself from being created, so there never would be a Doctor Manhattan character. He was the only character with real supernatural powers, he went back and prevented himself from being turned into Doctor Manhattan, and in the vortex that was created after that occurred these characters from Watchmen only became characters in a comic book…
So the three characters, I think it was Rorschach and Nite Owl and Silk Spectre, they’re all of the sudden in Times Square and there’s a kid reading a comic book. They become like the people in Times Square dressing up like characters as opposed to really BEING those characters. There’s a kid reading the comic book and he’s like, “Hey, you’re just like in my comic book.” It was very smart, it was very articulate, and it really gave a very satisfying resolution to the story, but it just didn’t happen. Lost to time.
Now I don’t think there is any other ending to Watchmen than the one we got from Alan Moore. That said, GIlliam’s could have provided a more satisfactory ending that the Snyder film (even if it has its supporters).
I’ve always been a big fan of Gilliam and his creative style. Brazil is probably one of my all-time favorite films and Twelve Monkeys is something I always find myself sucked into when I come across it on television.
It’s hard to know if the Silver/Gilliam Watchmen would’ve been a success, but it certainly would have been a creative risk worthy of the effort. Then again, I feel that Spongebob might be the perfect vehicle for a Watchmen adaptation.
(Via Coming Soon)
I enjoy alternate takes. If I wanted a xerox version of the original…I’d read the original.
Well, Moore’s ending was kind of Xeroxed itself, from an old Theodore Sturgeon story.
Was that the episode of “The Outer Limits” that Moore got the idea from?
But the original story has a kid reading comics!
I’m really not sure why people have a problem with the original ending. People realize it’s not an ACTUAL alien, right? Yeah, there’s some pseudo-science to it, but in the best comic book style way. I don’t think Moore was going for ultra realism by making most of the heroes powerless.
And Snyder’s version didn’t suck because it was too afraid to deviate from the source material. It sucked because he totally missed the critiques of modern masculinity as evidenced by the movies extended fight scenes. He stayed faithful to all the dialogue and shit but made the action shit LONGER. That’s why it’s like 4 hours long. That, and Snyder can’t get decent performances out of terrific actors.
Ultimately, Watchmen would be AWESOME as an HBO mini-series. Every chapter (of 12) could literally be an hour long.
*takes a hit from his inhaler*
Mini-series would be cool. Would’ve I mean. I’ll be an old ass man before that ever happened again.
My problem with the original ending is that I’m just barely old enough to remember Cold War posturing, and the “alien” attacks would have undoubtedly resulted in mutually assured destruction, Dr. Strangelove style. Every nuclear power at the time would have accused every other of attacking everyone else and themselves as a false flag attempt, and then you hear Vera Lynn singing.
I’m not sure about the false flag thing, it would be much simpler to falsify an attack from your terrestrial rivals (as in real world false flag attacks). Why bring aliens into it all to needlessly complicate things if the other countries were going to do that.
I’m of a mind on the Cold War thing though, I know its not totally fair but I always end up thinking “Its the Soviet Union,and 1985? Just wait a couple years for their economy to implode, problem solved.” Technically by trying to balance out Dr. Manhattan it would have imploded faster.
What is all this about aliens? I don’t remember anything about aliens… Do I need to rewatch this movie again? I thought that Ozymandias sort of framed Dr. Manhattan so the world would join forces to protect themselves from another possible attack from Dr. Manhattan… And Dr. Manhattan could go build sandcastles on Mars or whatever for the rest of time/his existence. Am I wrong?
@Baltimore Dan That’s actually a pretty good summary, even though it does sound ridiculous when it’s spelled out like that.
The thing with the alien not being “realistic” is that Snyder’s ending is ultimately ridiculous as well, since the mere existence of a Dr. Manhattan demigod would never happen IRL. I feel like Snyder (and Nolan) go for realism in PREMISE while Moore is more concerned with realism in CHARACTER. It’s the difference between early Lucas (who made great consistent characters) and late Lucas (who made sure there was a science behind the force, but fuck you interesting characters).
@Baltimore Dan unless I’m remembering it incorrectly, they don’t JUST teleport the squid-alien thing into Times Square, but they send a few of them all over the world which is how Ozymandias’ plan comes together. The US, Soviets and other world powers think they all have been attacked at the same time by an extra-terrestrial threat, which is why they band together and end the Cold Way.
Cold War*. Stupid lack of an edit button.
@Mr List I just looked through my copy and it looks like there was only one in NY. The media eventually settles on the alien having teleported to Earth by accident, not as some part of invasion due to the fact that it died almost immediately “like a bee after stinging something.”
I always thought it was meant to look like an invasion in order to unite the world powers against a common enemy… but that would ratchet up arms development even more, which would probably complicate Ozymandias’ plans for utopia.
Another problem with the movie ending is that Manhattan was always batting for the Americans, so even if he went AWOL and the US govt washed their hands of him, the animosity would still most likely linger between us and the rest of the world.
Your idea about the HBo mini-series reminds me of an old website that I used to frequent back in like 1999-2002. Upcomingmovies.com or something. I used to read it for comic book movie info. (this was before Superherohype.com). I’d always re-read the page about “Watchmen”, having no idea what it, but the person writing about kept saying the project would never happen because of the scope of the story. However, the HBO series idea was there.
Looking back on it, it was the right idea, and it’s a shame we got the movie instead. I still enjoy it, but just like how neither official version of Superman 2 is “perfect” I’ll always wonder what could have been.
@Steve That doesn’t surprise me. It really would be the most logical format for Watchmen… it’s just way too dense for a single movie. He’d never do it in a million years, but imagine if HBO reached out to Alan Moore to be show runner with the same authority they gave Nic Pizzolatto with True Detective.
I’ll forever love the original ending, simply because the day this all goes down in the book, was the exact day I was born IRL. I AM THE GIANT FAKE ALIEN!
You didn’t misspell enough things or call me a queer.
If Terry Gilliam ever adapts a comic book series, I’d want it to be Transmetropolitan.
A douche hipster crap comic book for a douche hipster crap man like Lance.
@Pugiron I agree.
Wasnt there a Night owl before Dr M though?
I thought the movie ending was good, the paper backs blew my mind, but i would say i enjoyed both.
weird off topic tmi: hearing my mom say she loved the song “hallelujah”, then going to the movies and watching a sex scene to the track…still cant watch that scene with out a lil cringe.
This movie is prime for a remake. Maybe even a “gritty” remake. Come on Hollywood! Use Gilliam’s idea!
I thoroughly enjoyed Snyder’s Watchmen. For one, I appreciate when a movie adaptation actually sticks to the source material.
Yeah, I liked it a lot too.
I liked it plenty too, but I never read the book.
I agree it was awesome. I have no idea about the source material but I feel like Watchmen is one of the 5 best superhero movies ever made without a doubt.
I don’t know if it’s still there, but I ran across that script on the internet some years ago. It wasn’t a good ending.
+1 stupid and unoriginal
Can I have a quick run down of the Snyder hate? A comic movie will never be perfect because there are tons of writers/artists who take runs at characters and additionally anyone reading the material has their own opinions on the character and story. I just cant bring myself to hate anything Snyder has done, his movies look “cool” and they stay true enough to typical canon.
He unveiled his bag of tricks in 300 and every movie since has just been more of the same. Sucker Punch was dog shit. I do like Watchmen though, but that’s mainly because I love the source material so much.
He can’t get good performances (which is job #1 as a director) to save his life. It feels like he tells his actors “get in killer shape first, then if we have any leftover time we can talk about your character.”
And honestly, from a stupid action movie perspective, his movies might look cool but they’re never actually fun. They’re always so self-serious, which is something you can’t even accuse Michael Bay of.
dammit hans… you’re right
@SuperHans If you’re implying that Michael Shannon’s performance in Man of Steel wasn’t good, then [lengthy fart noise].
@JJ Jr. No disrespect to Michael Shannon, he did the absolute best with what he was given, but I’d argue he was given jack shit to work with. His character was just an obtuse jingoistic military dude and literally nothing else. I’d argue that Snyder and Goyer squandered every opportunity to make him interesting, like SPOILERS I GUESS? at the very end when the kryptonian race is completely wiped out and Zod loses every ounce of purpose he ever had in his entire life.
That could’ve played out in any interesting number of ways, but all we got was the punchathon. I know you have to have the punchathon given the kind of movie it is, but I’d actually care about it if I was somewhat invested in both parties before they started punching. Does that make any sense?
All right, yes, that does make sense. And I agree with all of it.
Honestly, Snyder and co. did themselves a disservice by making Zod a vessel/trope instead of a “human” character with depth. “My only purpose is to ensure the survival of my species”. Having him flat out say it in the film was more BS pretentiousness that leaked over from the Nolan Bat-verse tone (among other things that don’t belong in the Superman universe). They could’ve (and possibly should have) simply gone with the same thing as the original Superman 2. Zod wanted Kal to suffer for what his father did to him, even if it meant killing everyone on Earth BUT Kal-el. Zod was bored with ruling the Earth mere days after doing so.
Agreed – on the ending of the graphic novel, that is. It seems contrived. The plot twists and Ozymandias’ trickery, however, were pretty damned genius.
I dunno about the endings, but the slo-mo opening of the movie is frickin’ awesome.
Out of all the “superheroes” that have been in the movies since about Blade/Spider-man (Raimi version), Rorschach is my favorite character. I wasn’t a fan of the movie nearly as much as the graphic novel, but man I loved Rorschach.
I liked the original ending(comic/graphic novel). I thought the movie version was a watered down version and didn’t really have the weight the original ending did. Now if they shot a bunch of these endings and packed them on a blu-ray, I’d watch whatever they could come up with.
To me, the weirdest part about changing the ending of The Watchmen in the movie was how it necessitated a downplaying of the genetic experiments that were going on under Ozymandia’s watch. And then they still, for some reason, kept Ozy’s goony-ass blue fucking tigerlynx thing in the movie, which was extremely confusing for casual viewer.
The original ending to Watchmen was appropriate for being a comic book. The movie’s ending works for the movie. Things that work in comic books don’t necessarily work cinematically.
See: Woman, Wonder
Well said.
Terry Gilliam’s ending sounds fucking terrible. I loved the ending of the Snyder’s Watchmen, it was better than the Graphic Novel’s ending.
The Alien is SOOOO far out of left field it doesn’t fit as well. using Dr Manhattan makes a lot more sense.
Sounds exactly like a Grant Morrison ending to me.
With all the recent Watchmen posting im surprised Gamma Squad hasn’t jumped on Nite Owl being cast as an unnamed character in the upcoming Ant Man movie
I just think it’s funny that “Watchmen” gets critiqued for sticking too close to the book. Because, if it strayed from the book, it wouldn’t have gotten killed for that. Total no win situation.
Gilliam’s ending would’ve been cool but I’m not unhappy with Snyder’s version. I’m all for deviations from the source material as part of the creative process but to say that a movie adheres “too closely” to one seems to be a stupid argument. Transferring a story from one medium to another doesn’t necessarily require a new take on the material. The creative process isn’t that black and white.
So, a Watchmen movie directed by Terry and released sometime during the late 80’s. Casting ideas?
Kurt Russel as The comedian.
Tom Cruise as Rorschach, lol j/k.
I liked the Watchmen movie.
> he went back and prevented himself from being turned into Doctor Manhattan, and in the vortex that was created after that occurred these characters from Watchmen only became characters in a comic book…
I don’t see how this part negates ALL of the heroes. They’re all separate entities, yes? So how would Dr. Manhattan reversing his own life erase Night Owl, Silk Spectre & Rorschach?
Spongebob? So you’re a jack-off hipster moron is the whole point of this article?
Everyone’s forgetting about the one true sadly unfilmed version of The Watchmen: the version written by the former Solid Snake, David Hayter. Alan Moore himself claimed it was near perfect.