The Internet Reacts To The Nick Offerman/Ron Swanson Emmy Snub With Anger, Vitriol

A few weeks back I made the argument that Ron Swanson is perhaps the beloved television character most in the history of the Internet. Granted, there were many great TV characters before him that the Internet might have embraced, but timing, as they say, is everything. (Sorry George Jefferson and Ellie Mae Clampett — you probably could have been contenders.)

So it should probably come as no surprise that the entire Internet seems PISSED today over the news that Nick Offerman, the actor who plays Swanson on Parks and Recreation, did not get an Emmy nomination. It probably shouldn’t piss us off, because everyone knows that the Emmy’s are mostly awful and rigged, but STILL. I think Amy Poehler accurately spoke for all of us in an interview with Alan Sepinwall earlier today…

What does Nick Offerman need to do to get himself a nomination already?

A lot of people don’t know that just last week, Tom Selleck presented him with a Lifetime Mustache Award, which a lot of people don’t know. He’ll always have that, and they can’t take that away from him. But it’s a hot load of bullshit that he didn’t get a nomination, and you can quote me on that. But I suspect and hope that will change. And certaintly that field, there’s a lot of talented men vying for that position. If you asked Nick, he’d say the show is represented. But I would say his work on the show is the best stuff on TV, and he deserves every award. A lot of people don’t know that Nick designed all of the costumes in “Game of Thrones.”

Yes. What she said.

Anyway, I’ve compiled a few of the reactions — tweets, gifs, etc. — to the snub that I thought were funny and/or interesting. Enjoy them after the jump.



I mean, COME ON!

