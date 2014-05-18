This Boy Handing A Foul Ball To A Gorgeous Girl Is The Smoothest Thing You’ll See Today

When I was little, I always brought a mitt to a Tigers game in hopes I’d have an opportunity snag a foul ball. Did I ever catch one? No, of course not. But, if I caught one now, I would probably just give it to some kid nearby because making a little kid smile is a pretty cool thing. This boy had something different going through his head when he was lucky enough to snag a foul at a Blue Jays-Rangers game.
But, let’s sit back and really look at the footage of this video. Okay? Watch when he catches the ball…
He gave the girl a different ball! He is the King of Subterfuge! Give this kid the key to all the cities. Think about it: He brought a ball to goof around with at the game, and probably never thought about the possibility of catching one. Once he did, might as well give it to the girl in the back since he has a real one. Kid’s got sick game.
This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.
You can also see him tell those girls: “There are more where these came from.”
I bet this kid makes the most badass Lunchables, and only makes suicides with fountain drinks.
*Did y’all make suicides or is that a regional thing?
Suicide slushies are awesome.
My One Black Friend does it, never asked him why because his opinions are worthless.
SUICIDES 4 EVA!!!!
I tried telling my little bros bout it and they had looked at me like I was an alien… Fuck em, get off my lawn!
When I first saw the video of this, I thought “This kid’s a player”.
Now, seeing that he actually pulled the switch first, and did it so smoothly, I’m thinking “This kid’s a pimp!”.
Pimpin’ ain’t easy…
well, except for this kid, obviously.
I wanna be like him when I grow up
His pimp hand will be strong.
HE WON THE GAME
Am I the only one who thinks that the adjective ‘gorgeous’ is a bit generous?
she’s really cute.
Kid’s got an early start on all the dumb things pussy will make a dude do. overachieving douche.
This kid already has more game than I ever did. Props to him and sadness for me.
This kid is going places, clearly.
Fuckin’ smooth operator.