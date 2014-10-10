This Man’s Mugshot Proves He’s The World’s Biggest (And Dumbest) Patriots Fan

Meet Victor Thompson, a diehard Patriots fan busted in St. Petersburg, Florida for felony possession of synthetic marijuana. Thompson is currently being held in Pinellas County jail on $1500 bond. His mugshot is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Yes, Thompson turned his head into a New England Patriots helmet with a bonus tattoo of a Super Bowl trophy on top. Here are the details from The Smoking Gun.

Thompson had a series of tattoos inked on his head to make it appear that he is wearing a New England Patriots football helmet. Along with team logos on each side of his head, Thompson got Brady’s number 12 and the word “Patriots” inked on the back of his head. He added the name of the helmet maker (“Riddell”) on his forehead, as well as an American flag and an NFL logo.

It’s hard to see but Thompson also has autographs of Rob Gronkowski, Wes Welker, and Randy Moss on his head. Because why the hell hot, right? He added the “Riddell” part so people would know it was a helmet. I applaud him for being thorough.

