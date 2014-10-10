This Man’s Mugshot Proves He’s The World’s Biggest (And Dumbest) Patriots Fan

Meet Victor Thompson, a diehard Patriots fan busted in St. Petersburg, Florida for felony possession of synthetic marijuana. Thompson is currently being held in Pinellas County jail on $1500 bond. His mugshot is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
Yes, Thompson turned his head into a New England Patriots helmet with a bonus tattoo of a Super Bowl trophy on top. Here are the details from The Smoking Gun.
Thompson had a series of tattoos inked on his head to make it appear that he is wearing a New England Patriots football helmet. Along with team logos on each side of his head, Thompson got Brady’s number 12 and the word “Patriots” inked on the back of his head. He added the name of the helmet maker (“Riddell”) on his forehead, as well as an American flag and an NFL logo.
It’s hard to see but Thompson also has autographs of Rob Gronkowski, Wes Welker, and Randy Moss on his head. Because why the hell hot, right? He added the “Riddell” part so people would know it was a helmet. I applaud him for being thorough.
Biggest AND Dumbest fan? I’m sure I can find someone to top this.
I’m a Patriots fan, and I swear I’ve met dumber Patriots fans than this guy.
I think when your dedication as a fan is revealed in your mugshot it moves you closer to the pinnacle of being the dumbest fan.
I don’t remember meeting you, but it’s not uncommon for me to forget things when I’m black out drunk.
speaking for the majority of Americans who hate the Pats, we believe you TheFakeMSol
I live in St Pete and I am completely disappointed that I have never seen this guy…
How many synthetic marijuana dealers does this town have?
And he’s wearing a brady jersey here. Dude stays hype.
Although, looking at what’s visible from the name on back, it’s another player.
Based on info provided, I’m guessing Welker.
This is what happens when the Pats Fans and Florida circles overlap in the Venn diagram of dumb.
pro tip – If you ever find yourself about to exchange blows with this guy watch out for the head butt opener.
I love how he even got the green dot to show he has the headphones in his helmet!