Today’s Incredibly Nasty Political Attack Ad Comes To Us From South Carolina

Well, it looks like it’s that time of the year, friends. But then, do political attack ads ever really end? It seems like as long as there’s a politician screwing up and getting the boot from office somewhere, there are a dozen ads being created to help convince people to vote for the guy from the other party. Today’s new national political attack ad is a big one, as it targets South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Vincent Sheheen (D), who is reportedly currently trailing in the polls. If the Republican Governors Association has its way, Sheheen is soon going to be trailing a lot, because this ad might as well accuse him of slaughtering puppies, too.
I’m no strategist, but Sheheen and his people should respond to this video by saying it is mean. That might get some people back on his side.
VINCENT SHEHEEN WATCHED GOODFELLAS LAST WEEKEND, THAT’S A MOVIE THAT FEATURES A MAN HITTING A WOMAN IN ANGER. VINCENT SHEHEEN IS TOTALLY INTO THAT.
I agree, we already have judges and prosecutors. Adding defense attorneys just complicates the whole process.
So when Republicans call themselves “Constitutional Conservatives” I guess that doesn’t apply to the Sixth Amendment?
Ouch. Swing and a miss, Otto.
I’ve come to expect better from you.
Sorry, I didn’t realize that label only applied to part of the First Amendment and all of the Second, and the rest could go fuck themselves.
Silly me, trying to treat conservatism as if it has any coherent ideology. We all know conservatism is just “whatever pisses off liberals, updated daily.”
@Arrogant Bastard: not really a miss, the ad is pretty fucking abhorrent. I mean, if they could have found one instance of him maybe gloating about getting guys off who admit to him they’re guilty, or maybe bragging about all the money he makes defending criminals, or liking maybe mocking the victims or something? But this is pretty inexcusable, especially when viewed in light of the trend towards aggressive expansion of civil forfeiture (thanks, War on Drugs!), which de facto strips people of the right to counsel of their choice by just impounding their assets after convincing a grand jury there’s probable cause.
At most, you could call Otto out for conflating this group with civil libertarians on the right, but you’ve got about 300 million people to point fingers at if you’re gonna go there.
According to the local news everything they said was true.
Since when did pointing out shit lawyers do become mean? Oh wait, when the lawyer is a Dem. I get it now!
[www.wbtw.com]
John Roberts defended a mass murderer, a guy who killed eight people in Florida. And that fact wasn’t brought up once during his confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court.
[takingnote.blogs.nytimes.com]
So, yeah, you’re right, that this is only something that gets used against Democrats, because Republicans are the only ones who act like fucking children when it comes to our constitutional right to legal counsel.
That’s what you meant, right?
John Roberts attack ads? This article was about attack ads right? Maybe I missed the part about things not brought up in confirmation hearings. I could have sworn it was about attack ads.
Your comment is about “pointing out” something. That’s what I was responding to.
Nice job trying to move the goalposts, but the point remains — only conservatives pull this shit.
I wonder, the quotes by the state that were used, were they taken from a trial or court proceeding? And if so, If those same criminals that they are saying he set free were they given due process and thereby found innocent? If so isn’t he just doing his job?
The first two words in the description are the most damning: “Trial lawyer…”
Everybody knows that’s code for “this guy is just like that sleazeball John Edwards.”
I don’t know. He doesn’t seem to have the hair.