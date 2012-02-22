Totes Amazeballs: Kellogg's Made A Cereal Based Off A Throwaway Tweet By Charlatans Lead Singer

02.22.12

Maybe it’s just a UK thing, but apparently if you’re the lead singer of a popular band all you have to do is tweet a semi-clever cereal idea based on a trendy expression you heard someone use and — BAM! — it’s a real thing. Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess did just this and PR for Kellogg’s UK was all over the idea like milk on amazeballs:

Tim says: “I was thinking it’d be cool to come up with a breakfast cereal – I heard someone use the expression Totes Amazeballs and it sounded like something from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – I sent a cheeky tweet saying I’d invented a new cereal and that Kellogg’s were interested!”

So now the dude has his own one off Rocky Road cereal made up of choco rocks, marshmallows, shortbread pieces, and raisins. He even gets his own likeness (complete with emo cap) on the box. And a mini-comic! Geez. I tweeted Hot Pockets my “That Sh*t Crayfish” idea and they were all “shellfish allergies would narrow the target market.” Whatever. Guess it’s Philly Cheese Steak flavor for dinner again tonight.

MEN Media via The Daily What

