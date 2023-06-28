Donald Trump has famously avoided the wrath of Johnny Law his entire life, but his luck may soon run out. The former president is in deep doo-doo over his alleged mishandling of classified government documents. There might even be a Smoking Gun: Audio tape was recently made public that shows him boasting about showing off such files, with him admitting he knows they’re classified. After much rage-posting on Truth Social, he came up with a most curious defense: He was just lying. But that itself may be a lie.

Seems overlooked that Mark Meadows's memoir undercuts Trump's claim that he showed the book's ghostwriter and publisher articles, not a war plan. It cites Trump talking about "a four-page report typed up by Mark Milley himself. It contained the general’s own plan to attack Iran." pic.twitter.com/uh3jLv9gwQ — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) June 28, 2023

On Wednesday, reporter Robert Mackey posted an excerpt from The Chief’s Chief, the non-bestselling memoir by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. In the audio clip, Trump is talking to not only staffers but also that tome’s ghostwriter — who seems to have mentioned the exchange in the book’s intro:

The president recalls a four-page report typed up by Mark Milley himself. It contained the general’s own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency.

That aligns with what is being discussed in the now-public audio clip, in which Trump talks about a plan from General Milley to attack Iran.

In his bizarre defense, Trump claimed he wasn’t showing classified documents but “magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I have plans of buildings, you know, plans. I had plans of a golf course.” He argued he was a liar, not a thief, who fibbed out of “bravado.” The passage in the Meadows book strongly suggests otherwise.

Whatever the case, maybe Republican voters should find another presidential nominee — though maybe not the guy who bullies students.

(Via Mediaite)