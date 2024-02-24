Donald Trump has never had much of a filter. What’s more, he has some, well, interesting thoughts bouncing around in his mushy head. That can get him into trouble — not much trouble, mind you, as he somehow has a chance of being re-elected president later this year. On Friday he spoke at the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala held in Columbia, South Carolina, where he let slip something…strange.

Trump at the Black Conservative Federation Gala: I got indicted and lot of people said that’s why the black people like me… pic.twitter.com/QENwQvvyLI — Acyn (@Acyn) February 24, 2024

“And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time!” Trump said. “And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as — I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Trump’s comment comes on the heels of him nonsensically comparing himself to Alexei Navalny, the Vladimir Putin critic who mysteriously died in a Siberian penal colony. Talking about the many indictments he’s ratcheted up, he recently told a Fox News town hall crowd that he’s suffering from “a form of Navalny.” He said this, despite Putin being such a dear pal of his, even though he was also suggesting, like many, that Putin was responsible for Navalny’s death.

(Via Mediaite)