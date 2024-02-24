Donald Trump
Getty Image
Viral

Trump Claimed That His Many Indictments Are ‘Why The Black People Like Me’

Donald Trump has never had much of a filter. What’s more, he has some, well, interesting thoughts bouncing around in his mushy head. That can get him into trouble — not much trouble, mind you, as he somehow has a chance of being re-elected president later this year. On Friday he spoke at the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala held in Columbia, South Carolina, where he let slip something…strange.

“And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time!” Trump said. “And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as — I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Trump’s comment comes on the heels of him nonsensically comparing himself to Alexei Navalny, the Vladimir Putin critic who mysteriously died in a Siberian penal colony. Talking about the many indictments he’s ratcheted up, he recently told a Fox News town hall crowd that he’s suffering from “a form of Navalny.” He said this, despite Putin being such a dear pal of his, even though he was also suggesting, like many, that Putin was responsible for Navalny’s death.

