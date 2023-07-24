Still reeling from Special Counsel Jack Smith serving him with a target letter for his conduct before and during the January 6 attack, Donald Trump launched another frothy all-caps rant to demand that his followers do something to stop the “MONSTERS” at the Department of Justice.

“How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, TOGETHER WITH THEIR LOCAL DEMOCRAT D.A.’S & A.G.’S, INDICT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT DURING THE COURSE OF THE CAMPAIGN?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA? IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE ‘MONSTERS’ FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!”

Of course, the always subtle Trump couldn’t help tipping his hand. The former president continues to poll far ahead of his closest challenger, Ron DeSantis, and these investigations into his criminal conduct are ruining it.

“Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers?” Trump ranted. “Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before – Why did they wait to bring them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario? PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

In what’s becoming a concerning trend, Trump continued to suggest that he would unleash his MAGA hordes if anyone got in his way. Following his rant, the former president “ReTruthed” a QAnon meme that reads: “Nothing can stop what is coming. Nothing.”

Nothing concerning there!

(Via Donald Trump on Truth Social)