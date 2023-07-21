Donald Trump‘s outrageous behavior really shouldn’t come as a shock at this point, and yet, somehow, he still found a way to astound the Morning Joe crew on Friday.

Following Trump’s revelation that Special Counsel Jack Smith hit him with a target letter for his involvement in the January 6 attack, the former president has started going around saying that it would be “very dangerous” to put him in jail. He also said that his MAGA throngs are ready to go beyond what they did in 2020, a.k.a. the January 6 insurrection that’s about to land Trump his third indictment.

“I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016,” Trump told a radio show in Iowa this week via Mediaite. “I think it would be very dangerous.”

Joe Scarborough couldn’t believe what he was hearing. Via Raw Story:

“I don’t know if Donald Trump understands,” Scarborough said. “He’s talking like a mobster. ‘It would be a shame, dangerous for Jack Smith,’ and [his supporters are] more dangerous now than in 2020 or 2016. He’s just so stupid, he really is. He just doesn’t understand. He’s going up against the feds, he doesn’t understand that he can’t bully and bluster and threaten his way out of criminal charges that are coming, because he broke the law.”

After blasting Trump for not being smart enough to push his lawyers for a deal, Scarborough once again roasted Trump for thinking he could threaten Smith. The Morning Joe host also dropped a surprising Andor reference, which is a pretty awesome show. Definitely check it out.

“Has he not looked at pictures of Jack Smith?” Scarborough said. “This guy looks like the judge on ‘Andor,’ all right? He looks like the guy who takes the good guy from the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and throws him into jail for life. He doesn’t understand. I’m scared. You just scared me by putting this picture up. Like, what does he think? Does he think Jack Smith is going to be intimidated by mob-like threats?”

