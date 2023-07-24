It’s surprising Donald Trump doesn’t have a podcast, right? There are plenty of podcasts about the twice-indicted former president, and he guested on one that was later removed from YouTube for violating its policy on misinformation, but he personally hasn’t sat behind a mic and read an ad for Me Undies. It’s not that he dislikes the format — Trump is desperate to get on The Joe Rogan Experience. But the feeling isn’t mutual.

As Fox News tries something other than ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME, Trump is looking for new ways to campaign for 2024. One of those is Rogan’s conspiracy theory-friendly podcast, which has millions of listeners. The problem is, “Rogan has been clear that he has no interest in hosting the former president” despite their recent handshake, according to the Daily Beast.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” Rogan said on the Lex Fridman Podcast last month. “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.” Trump & Co. aren’t giving up that easy, however.

One of Trump’s longest-serving informal advisers, Roger Stone, has even devised a strange plan to pressure Rogan… Stone has begun discussing a UFC-styled cage match between himself and Rogan to settle the matter, according to one adviser. And on a recent appearance on the far-right InfoWars show, Stone confirmed he wants to battle Rogan in the octagon.

Oh good, a fight that sounds even worse than Zuckerberg vs. Musk.

“The president listens to Rogan,” an advisor told the Daily Beast. “I don’t think the president takes Rogan’s criticism personally, and really, in the end, Donald Trump would listen to a non-politician with some mild criticism more than a politician that kisses his ass.” Maybe Trump can be Rogan’s first guest on his NewsRadio recap podcast? Those are all the rage right now.

(Via the Daily Beast)