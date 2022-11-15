Despite the growing wishes of the Republican Party (and Rupert Murdoch) following the disastrous midterm election results, Donald Trump is reportedly still planning to announce his 2024 presidential run on Tuesday. However, while the former president may not have the full backing of the GOP, he remains the candidate of choice for unhinged nutjobs and has taken to sharing their weirdo memes on Truth Social.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump shared a now-deleted post from user “God_Bless_Trump” that was jam-packed with wild QAnon claims of demonic gods and child sacrifice. While any normal candidate would steer clear of accusing their opponents of being imbued with satanic power, Trump is reportedly leaning into the batshit caterwauling of his MAGA base:

One side of the picture showed Trump’s face above the text “We Love You, President Trump! God Bless You!” The other side had a rambling, conspiracy-flecked screed about Trump’s motivations for running for the most powerful elected office in the world. Despite the fact that he “has it all,” the post said, “perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch,” referring to an ancient god of child sacrifice. “Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye.”

Hours after essentially endorsing a post that paints him as the virtuous slayer of the demon Moloch, Trump shared a more subdued message about his presumed 2024 announcement.

“Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Trump truthed or whatever the heck you call posts on his looney bin social media site where people think Democrats eat babies.

(Via Daily Beast)