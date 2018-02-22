On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump sat down for a listening session with survivors of school shootings and victims’ families, including those at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Columbine, and Sandy Hook, and others. Among the ideas thrown out by participants on how we can put a stop this seemingly never-ending cycle of gun violence, Trump seemed most taken with one gentleman who suggested we arm teachers and even undercover officers posed as custodial workers.
“If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly,” Trump noted, when it was his turn to speak. “It only works when you have people very adept at using firearms, of which you have many,” he later added. “It would be teachers and coaches.”
The president’s remarks quickly became the subject of controversy, as it seems like common sense that the solution to this problem isn’t to have more guns in schools. After his quotes were taken out of context (but not really) by the media, Trump lashed out in a Thursday morning tweetstorm.
“I never said ‘give teachers guns’ like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC,” the president tweeted. He then went on to explain exactly why he wants to give teachers guns.
He’s such a fucking moron. It’s not at all surprising to see that the gop line has shifted from “Obama is coming for your guns!” to “Obama wasn’t tough enough on guns”.
Which, is a not-so-tacit admission that they think gun regulations would’ve had a positive impact on the problem.
Turns out people don’t like the idea of teachers having guns so now he has to backpedal. Even if we take him at his word, just because someone is ex-military or ex-law enforcement why does that mean they suddenly need to take up those old responsibilities as a teacher? Trump’s budged slashed school funding too, so he obviously didn’t care about any of this just a few months ago.
Can’t wait until he is gone. He just isn’t good at his job.
I love the republican line that shooters won’t go into a school if teachers have guns. Can anyone list off the number of school shootings where the shooter got away and is at large?
Typically, these school shootings and the shooter have a connection with the school. Not that I can jump in the mind of a crazy person, but, I would imagine when they get the idea to shoot up a school, they fully realize it will either lead to their death by a shootout, self inflicted, or the death penalty.
Republicans take the argument if you ban all guns, crazy people will find another way to kill. How does that same argument not hold true if you arm teachers? Crazy people will still find a way to kill….right?
Plus, this cuntbag defunded our education budget. Who’s paying for the teachers guns? The government won’t even pay for their classroom materials, but now they’re a-ok with spending money on guns?
Many of these school shootings took place at schools that had armed school resource (police) officers on-campus. Columbine, for example, had an armed police officer on premises. His presence did not deter the shooters. In fact, he even exchanged gunfire with them (he failed to hit either of them and eventually retreated after failing to stop them).
Stoneman Douglas also had an armed Sheriff’s Deputy on site as the full-time School Resource Officer. Again, the presence of an armed police officer on campus did not deter the shooter. Nor did it stop the shooter.
It’s only a matter a time before one of the gun-fucking MAGA patriots takes a shot a Donnie for suggesting that maybe they shouldn’t be able to fire 400 rounds per minute.
So…let’s run with this idea a little (while firmly understanding this is for discussion only and no one should active think this is an endorsement to go pop a cap or 50 at our duly-elected potus)…
Say that happens. How does that change the argument? Is Trump going to be all in on gun control since someone took a shot at him? Does it embolden the “guns aren’t the issue, this guy’s nuts” crowd to act (or not act)? And – those prior two questions assume the guy who shot at Trump wasn’t successful…but what if he succeeds — does Trump then become an American martyr in the eyes of his devotees, which would only serve to cement their beilefs even further?
You pose a really interesting thought…I’m curious how you and others think the aftermath of such an event plays out.
No way in hell is the number of teachers with military/”special” training even close to 20%.
I wonder if these stains are already crafting their spins on the inevitable “student shoots/shot with teachers gun” stories that would come from this dumb “solution”.
Of, after that brutal town hall last night, this administration has exhausted all social capital. Dana was the perfect embodiment of the illogical gunservative (oc, plz donut steel). Right as mid-terms are coming up, too. It’s like poetry, but americanized, so more like a post-ironic meme.
His background check/bump stock option is going to get 1 of 2 responses from his base: 1. We’ve always supported common sense ideas like this! (They haven’t) or 2. Trump is giving in to the libtards!
Or option 0. it goes nowhere and he refuses to even acknowledge he said any of it a month from now.
^This
Call me when bump stocks get banned. I’m not holding my breath on this one.