Trump’s Own Tweets Can’t Come To A Consensus On Whether Or Not He Wants To Give Teachers Guns

02.22.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments

Getty Image

On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump sat down for a listening session with survivors of school shootings and victims’ families, including those at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Columbine, and Sandy Hook, and others. Among the ideas thrown out by participants on how we can put a stop this seemingly never-ending cycle of gun violence, Trump seemed most taken with one gentleman who suggested we arm teachers and even undercover officers posed as custodial workers.

“If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly,” Trump noted, when it was his turn to speak. “It only works when you have people very adept at using firearms, of which you have many,” he later added. “It would be teachers and coaches.”

The president’s remarks quickly became the subject of controversy, as it seems like common sense that the solution to this problem isn’t to have more guns in schools. After his quotes were taken out of context (but not really) by the media, Trump lashed out in a Thursday morning tweetstorm.

“I never said ‘give teachers guns’ like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC,” the president tweeted. He then went on to explain exactly why he wants to give teachers guns.

