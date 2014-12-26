Dustin Diamond — AKA Screech — Allegedly Stabbed Someone In Wisconsin Prior To His Arrest

Looks like Dustin Diamond’s post-Christmas hangover is much worse than originally suspected. Not only was the former Saved by the Bell cast member arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, a switchblade, but he also may have used the switchblade in question in a stabbing. According to Fox 6 News:
According to the Port Washington Police Department, officers responded to the Grand Avenue Saloon around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, December 25th for reports of a stabbing. Evidence gathered at the scene indicates that Diamond had stabbed another male patron and left the bar in a white SUV with his 27-year-old girlfriend. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and both Diamond and his girlfriend were taken into custody.
The knife was recovered in Diamond’s vehicle.
To make things more interesting, TMZ published video allegedly showing Diamond in the Grand Avenue Saloon.
Yikes, Dustin. Not too sure who I feel more sorry for in this situation: you or your cellmate Bubba.
Source: Fox 6 News and TMZ
An officer that responded to the disturbance, and was overheard to say “Hey hey hey hey hey, what is going on here?”
Screech has a girlfriend? Fuck the world, man. #foreveralone
Take heart green kitty, for there is surely a similarly irradiated feline out there for you.
WHERE IS KEVIN THE ROBOT
I distanced myself from him years ago.
Im not sure what happened here. But I like it.
@zombey1
If you seriously don’t get it, you’ve got some Saved by the Bell to watch.
“I’m gonna stuff my Screech in your locker” – Bubba
“Good Morning, Miss Bliss” — Bubba
“Bend over! It’s time to bust your Butty Band.” – Bubba
Points!
I remember when I first heard about the fact that Screech lived in Port Washington when I worked in Port. I think it should be noted that he moved to Port Washington. No one really (or should) move to Port. WHO THE HELL INTENTIONALLY MOVES TO PORT?
Well…someone as strange as Screech
Port
Port Washington WI?
Please tell me Patrick Duffy and the dude who played Cody Lambert are OK right?
If he wanted a cameo on Franklin & Bash, I’m sure there was an easier way.
Whoa Screech! Who would’ve guessed you had a little bit of criminal to you?
It’s good to see him book something
So who exactly is Amanda Schutz, Screech’s wayward fiance? She’s a clown in the making, literally, if these pictures tell a story….
id still tap
Should’ve called a timeout.