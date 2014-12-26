Dustin Diamond — AKA Screech — Allegedly Stabbed Someone In Wisconsin Prior To His Arrest

Looks like Dustin Diamond’s post-Christmas hangover is much worse than originally suspected. Not only was the former Saved by the Bell cast member arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, a switchblade, but he also may have used the switchblade in question in a stabbing. According to Fox 6 News:

According to the Port Washington Police Department, officers responded to the Grand Avenue Saloon around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, December 25th for reports of a stabbing. Evidence gathered at the scene indicates that Diamond had stabbed another male patron and left the bar in a white SUV with his 27-year-old girlfriend. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and both Diamond and his girlfriend were taken into custody. The knife was recovered in Diamond’s vehicle.

To make things more interesting, TMZ published video allegedly showing Diamond in the Grand Avenue Saloon.

Yikes, Dustin. Not too sure who I feel more sorry for in this situation: you or your cellmate Bubba.

