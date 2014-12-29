We Should All Be Lucky Enough To Have A Pet-Sitter As Diligent As This Kid

The holidays are a hard time for pet owners, especially those with traveling to do. For me, it means being crammed in the backseat of a sedan with my fifty pound dog and mother-in-law for the better part of five total hours the day after Christmas — but only because I don’t have a dog sitter as amazing as this kid. In fact, I could have probably gone to one of the more ritzy doggy daycare facilities in my city and not gotten a report nearly this conscientious, and I probably would have paid a hell of a lot more for the service as well.

So let’s salute this fine, hardworking youth of America. I hope he or she got a nice bonus this season, paid entirely in chocolate chip cookies of course.

(Via Reddit)