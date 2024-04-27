The Minnesota Timberwolves took care of business on Friday night with a 126-109 win over the Suns in Phoenix. As a result, Minnesota moved one win away from advancing in the postseason for the first time in two decades, as the team now holds a commanding 3-0 series lead over Phoenix.

Perhaps more importantly, the vibes are just in completely opposite places right now, as evidenced by a sequence that occurred late in the game. Suns guard Josh Okogie — who provided some much-needed energy in the fourth quarter — committed a hard foul on Rudy Gobert, and after a review, he got hit with a Flagrant 2 and an automatic ejection.

Josh Okogie was assessed for a flagrant 2 on this play! Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/CUwqn3Nd7M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2024

Amid all of this happening, the cameras caught Anthony Edwards, who had the time of his life by doing a D-Generation X crotch chop over and over with the biggest smile he’s ever had on his face. Seriously, this is the look of a man who is having a remarkably good time right now while someone else in his immediate vicinity is having an extremely bad time.

ANT: "I GOT TWO WORDS FOR YA" pic.twitter.com/83jC9HnCZj — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 27, 2024

Anthony Edwards hit the DX celly on the Suns 😅 pic.twitter.com/jR5wQw5MWD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2024

With this, Edwards joins Joel Embiid as the players who we have seen bust out the crotch chop during an NBA game this season. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if Edwards gets the two things that usually come for Embiid after he does this: a fine, and some love from Triple H.

As for the game, Edwards was nothing short of magnificent in the Wolves’ Game 3 win, going for 36 points on 12-for-23 shooting with nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Edwards and the Wolves will look to finish their sweep on Sunday night on TNT in a game that is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST.