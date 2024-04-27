Watching Rudy Gobert play defense is legitimately one of the most incredible things in the NBA. Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is probably about to win the award for the fourth time, and is almost guaranteed to give your team an elite unit on that end of the floor just because of his presence and how his ability to protect the rim frees up the other four guys to fly around on the perimeter.

And then, there’s Gobert’s offense, which is also incredible to watch for a completely different reason. While he’s an outstanding lob threat, Gobert isn’t always the most elegant player with the ball in his hands, especially when he has to put it on a deck. As such, when he got the ball in the open floor during Friday night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, this happened.

lmaooooo Rudy took about 7 steps pic.twitter.com/467FrjXUYj — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 27, 2024

That is about as clear of a travel as you will see, and watching the Suns bench understandably melt down over the lack of a call is completely understandable. But the best part of the clip is Richard Jefferson on commentary, who completely loses it over Gobert getting away with this one. Although I will push back on calling this a Eurostep, because with how much ground he covered, I don’t think Europe is big enough.