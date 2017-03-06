Ranking The Greatest Upsets in NCAA Tournament History

Adidas Unveiled New College Basketball Uniforms And Shoes For March Madness

03.06.17 5 mins ago

adidas

The NCAA Tournament is around the corner and for 68 teams that means a spot on the floor for the big dance. Conference tournaments are currently going on to determine the automatic bids and then the committee will fill the rest of the spots with at-large bids.

While the NCAA Tournament is a chance for programs to win a championship or create a signature moment, it is also an event for brands to try and capitalize on added exposure for their programs. Adidas has unveiled its March Madness collection ahead of tournament time, which includes special uniforms for the brand’s biggest programs that are expected to make the tournament or are on the bubble for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Kansas, Louisville, Indiana, Miami, Arizona State, NC State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Texas A&M will all have custom “Create Yours” uniforms and shoes for the tournament. Seven of those nine programs will get team colored Dame 3s, while Kansas will receive custom Crazy Explosives (which are worn by former Kansas star Andrew Wiggins) and Arizona State will wear custom Harden Vol. 1s (but not the new, publicly available ASU colorway).

