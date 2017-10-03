Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is still getting used to life in Boston. That means learning everything from how to pronounce the names of Massachusetts suburbs to acclimating to his new Celtics teammates like Gordon Hayward and Al Horford.

It’s going to be a learning experience for everyone in Boston, and Irving and the Celtics are asking for patience while the retooling of a 53-win team works itself out on the floor. But count Horford as optimistic that Irving will achieve the kind of personal growth Thomas seemed to seek in leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics veteran spoke at length about Irving and came away impressed by both his potential and the difference in perception Irving will enjoy when not on LeBron James’ team. Horford was interviewed for an ESPN piece about Irving’s first preseason game Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets.