Allen Iverson Doesn’t Want BIG3 Fans To Expect Him To Play Very Much

The BIG3 made its debut on Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and after the first two games offered some late drama and a game-winner from DeShawn Stevenson, but the third game of the day featured the main attraction for many as Allen Iverson’s team took the court.

Iverson is the player/coach for 3’s Company, but he isn’t going to be the star on the court and on Sunday we learned that he isn’t going to be on the court much at all. Iverson played limited minutes in the game and scored one bucket and dropped two dimes on 1-of-6 shooting. His lone bucket of the game came on a pull-up jumper from the right elbow, but he was otherwise a non-factor in his team’s 61-51 win.