Alvin Gentry Stormed Off His Post-Game Interview After The Pelicans Blew A Late Lead To The Kings

#NBA Jumpstart
12.08.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

For the most part, the New Orleans Pelicans have performed reasonably well this season. While the team is hovering around the .500 mark in what is shaping up as an important campaign, expectations were relatively muted for a roster with real holes, and there is only so much that the duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins can do.

However, the Pelicans are supposed to beat the Sacramento Kings at home, and well, that didn’t happen on Friday evening. New Orleans allowed the visiting Kings to hang around all night long, and after taking a 100-91 lead with 3:32 to go, the Pelicans collapsed on the way to a 116-109 loss in overtime.

Following that defeat, head coach Alvin Gentry was less than pleased with his team’s performance. While he was visibly frustrated throughout his post-game media address, things slowly disintegrated until Gentry stormed off in the closing seconds.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSAlvin GentryNBA JumpstartNEW ORLEANS PELICANSSACRAMENTO KINGS

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 8 hours ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 11 hours ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 12 hours ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 13 hours ago
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 1 day ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP