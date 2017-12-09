Getty Image

For the most part, the New Orleans Pelicans have performed reasonably well this season. While the team is hovering around the .500 mark in what is shaping up as an important campaign, expectations were relatively muted for a roster with real holes, and there is only so much that the duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins can do.

However, the Pelicans are supposed to beat the Sacramento Kings at home, and well, that didn’t happen on Friday evening. New Orleans allowed the visiting Kings to hang around all night long, and after taking a 100-91 lead with 3:32 to go, the Pelicans collapsed on the way to a 116-109 loss in overtime.

Following that defeat, head coach Alvin Gentry was less than pleased with his team’s performance. While he was visibly frustrated throughout his post-game media address, things slowly disintegrated until Gentry stormed off in the closing seconds.