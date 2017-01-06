Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

Andre Roberson Wagged His Finger At Patrick Beverley After This Massive Chase-Down Block

01.05.17 38 mins ago

Watching Andre Roberson play defense is one of more underrated joys of the 2016-17 Oklahoma City Thunder. Roberson is a defensive maestro, as his length, strength, and athleticism gives him the ability to lock down a wide variety of NBA players. His timing and ability to read what opponents want to do also makes him a terror on the defensive side of the floor.

Patrick Beverley learned this lesson the hard way on Thursday night, and Roberson decided to hammer this lesson home by reminding him that he’s an incredible defender. Beverley had an attempt at a layup during Houston’s game against Oklahoma City, but Roberson flew in from the other side of the court to erase the shot attempt. It was a vicious chase-down block by the Thunder’s defensive star, one that will make Beverley think twice whenever he tries to score and Roberson’s in the area.

Here’s the block from another angle. It really is a thing of beauty.

The best part came after, when Roberson took a second to throw up his index finger and hit Beverley with a Dikembe Mutombo-esque finger wag. If the block didn’t get across Roberson’s message that he won’t allow anything easy against the Thunder, wagging his finger definitely got the job done.

TAGSAndre RobersonHouston RocketsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPatrick Beverley

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP